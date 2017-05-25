(AUDIO) Bogus discusses road projects in Columbus

A number of different road projects in Columbus are currently underway or planned for this summer.

Two viaduct projects are underway. City Engineer Rick Bogus. “We have one at 3rd Avenue. So that would be like in our West Central part of our community. It’s a vehicle viaduct. And then one at 18th Avenue, which is more in the Central part of the community. That’s more pedestrian crossing viaduct. They have started recently in the last couple months. They’ll both be completed by the Fall of 2018, and they’ll help stitch that community back together a little bit.”

Bogus says the 3rd Avenue construction cost is about $7 million with the 18th Avenue project at 3 or 4 million dollars.

A third viaduct project is in the works. “We also have a 12th Avenue viaduct project that we are obtaining some right away and some total takings from. There’s about 20 total properties that we need to obtain along with a number of other partial acquisitions. We’re probably about 75% of the way through that. And the idea there is when the 3rd and 18th Avenue viaducts are completed in the fall of 2018 this project will start on the heels of it. So it should be done maybe in the 2020 range.”

Bogus says the total cost of that project is around $12 million.

A lot of the money will come from the Nebraska Department of Roads, according to Bogus.

He adds the viaducts are needed given the amount of train traffic that comes through the city. “The Union Pacific Railroad runs through town. It averages somewhere probably in the 70-80 trains per day. We really only have one major viaduct, and that’s Highway 30/81, which is 33rd Avenue.”

Bogus says a reconstruction of 33rd Avenue by the new Columbus High School was just completed.

He adds an asphalt overlay project on 11th Street, which is part of Downtown, is expected to start and be complete in August.

Columbus’s annual city wide concrete patching project program is pretty far along, and is expected to be finished in the next two months, according to Bogus.

There’s also an armor coating project happening this summer.

