(Click on podcasts to hear interview with Emma Stokely)

The Franciscan Care Services will hold its bike rodeo in West Point this Saturday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. It’ll be in their south parking lot.

Emma Stokely says you can register that morning at the southeast entrance.

Kids of all ages are invited to attend. They should bring their own bike and helmet. They’ll have a helmet fitting, an obstacle course, some face painting and some stranger danger tips.