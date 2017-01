(click news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Cathy Zapatockney from the National Weather Service)

The big freeze will continue through out the day in Northeast Nebraska with the ice storm warning set to expire at 3AM Tuesday.

National Weather Service Meterologist Cathy Zapatockney says this is the biggest ice storm we’ve seen in the past decade.

Schools in the area are closed and many events have been canceled. Check the weather tab above for the latest cancellations and delays.