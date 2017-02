(Click on news/podcast tab above to hear comments from Tina at the Chamber)

The West Point Chamber of Commerce hosted the “Partners in Progress” banquet at the Nielsen Center Sunday night.

Receiving awards were Chris Kreikemeier, manager of the Nielsen Center for “Young Contributor”; Bev Wieler, with West Point News for “Community Service”; and Tyson Dinslage, Nebraska Vet Services for “Presidents Shining Star Award.”

Singer Dustin Prinz performed during the meal.