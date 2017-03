(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Librarian Bruce Kocher)

On March 23rd, author Dr. Lisa Payne Ossian will give a presentation at the Missouri Valley, Iowa Public Library on the role Iowa farmers and ranchers played in World War II.

Ossian is the author of “The Home Fronts of Iowa 1939-1945.”

The presentation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Missouri Valley Public Library.