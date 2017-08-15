Click on the news/podcast tab to hear West Point Beemer School Superintendent Bill McAllister discuss Monday night’s school board meeting with KTIC’s Jeff Axtell.
(Audio) August West Point Beemer School Board Meeting
August 15, 2017
