(Audio) August Learning Circle Dates Announced For Women Farmers And Landowners

BY staff | July 21, 2017
(click on podcasts to hear interview with Kirstin Bailey with the Center For Rural Affairs in Lyons)

 

Women farmers and landowners are invited to attend a series of learning circles next month.

 

The learning circles  are peer group sessions that consider participants as the experts on their own production, farmland and conservation needs. Information, experience and resources are shared at each circle, the first to be held Saturday, August 5th at Great Plains Nursery in Weston.

 

It’s put on by the Center For Rural Affairs in Lyons.

