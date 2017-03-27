(AUDIO) Arlington gets new Restaurant

The Village Spoon Cafe & Catering, located in Arlington, officially opened for business on January 25th. Owner Christine Von Dollen says her restaurant offers a variety of specials, and is open 6 days a week. “We do daily specials. We are closed Wednesday. We do breakfast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Everything here is made from scratch and homemade. Mondays we do hot beef, Tuesdays we do meatloaf and chicken fried steak. Thursdays we call it cook’s choice. It could be anywhere from a lasagna to goulash. We do seasonal things. Corned Beef and Cabbage we did on a Thursday.”

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 6:00-9:00 on Fridays, 7:00-9:00 on Saturdays, and from 7:00-2:00 on Sundays.

Von Dollen says there are a couple of new things coming next month. “Our newest venture now is we have our liquor license so starting April 1st we’ll be able to serve beer with our burger. Also starting in April we’re going to be doing a Mexican Food night on Friday nights, and we’ll have homemade Margaritas.”

Von Dollen says the restaurant also has ice cream, fresh pies daily, and a salad bar.

Village Spoon Cafe & Catering is located at 255 North 3rd St. in Arlington.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Von Dollen