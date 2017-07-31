(AUDIO) Antelope County Fair set for this week

The Antelope County Fair is scheduled to start this week. Ag Society Chairman Kenny Reinke says Ag Olympics and Team Penning will be held the first and second days of the fair, respectively. “We start off Tuesday with Ag Olympics, which is a free show. It’s great for the young kids, great for the families. About anybody can enter and go through the obstacle course. That’s at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, August 2nd we have a Team Penning, which is also a free event for everyone to watch.”

Reinke says Double S with the Extreme Bull Riding Tour will be in front of the grandstand at 7:30 on Thursday, and there will be mutton bustin during that time as well.

Friday’s entertainment features Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr. “Friday, August 4th we’ve got Granger Smith in front of the grandstand at 8:00 p.m. Pretty sure we’re going to have a special appearance from Earl Dibbles Jr. also that night at the concert. And then after the concert we have Forgotten Highway in the beer garden.”

There will be a free Pancake Feed on Saturday in addition to a Demolition Derby that night at 7:00. And Black Water will perform in the Beer Garden that night.

Reinke adds there will be a pancake feed and truck and tractor pull on Sunday. “Sunday, August 6th we start out with a pancake feed with all the proceeds donated to the 4-H families. And then at 5:00 we have the Truck and Tractor Pull, which is featuring the Nebraska Truck and Tractor Pullers Association, and also having the Mid-America Truck and Tractor Pullers Association.

Reinke says the beer garden will be open during the truck and tractor pull.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Reinke