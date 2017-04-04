(Audio) American Veterans Park Committee Taking Orders For Tiles To Honor Veterans

(click on news/podcasts tab above to hear interview with Lisa Hunke)

The American Veterans Park Committee is taking orders for tiles to honor veterans at the new park planned for West Point.

Committee media coordinator Lisa Hunke says orders are being taken at americanveteranspark.com. Click on the button “donate.” You can also contact Bernie Hunke, Veterans Service Officer at the Cuming County courthouse.

The goal is to raise $750,000 to complete the project in time for a dedication on Veterans Day, 2018.