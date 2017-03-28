(AUDIO) Alderson discusses Tax Identity Theft and how to prevent it

People are reminded to be cautious and on the lookout for tax scams and fraud. Rob Alderson, of H & R Block, warns of something that’s become big in recent years. “Well most recently, especially in the last I would say 3, 4, 5 years it has really picked up tremendously is tax identity theft. Really the criminals only need your name, date of birth, and social security numbers to make you a victim of this theft.”

Alderson says scammers will pretend to be the IRS through emails, and phone calls, saying they have lawsuits for money owed to them.

Alderson adds the IRS will never contact someone about income tax through email or social media, and rarely by phone.

Hang up on scam phone calls, and never open emails or click on links that are looking to collect information.

H & R Block has a product that protects against tax identity theft. “We do have with our clients and our software we do have a new product out that’s called Tax Identity Shield that people can purchase with our service. It’s basically a preventative program that Block has come out with in the past couple of years. Try to help eliminate this type of thing that’s going on. They partner with Equifax. Access to credit reports, do risk assessments annually on you, we monitor people’s Social Security numbers.” Alderson said.

Alderson says there was a 400% increase in email tax scams from 2015 to 2016.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Rob Alderson