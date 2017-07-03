(Audio) 4th of July Celebration Set For West Point

(click on news/podcast tab to hear interview with Jerry Hugo. Also an interview with Tina at the Chamber who also talks about upcoming fundraisers for the WP trail.)

West Point’s 4th of July will kick off Tuesday morning at 7:30 with a fun run/walk, hosted by St. Francis Memorial Hospital’s rehab department.

A co-ed sand volleyball tournament will be held at Neligh Park at 8 a.m.

There’ll be a barbecue in Neligh Park and the West Point Community Theater will present the melodrama “West of West Point at 3 and again at 7.

The big fireworks show is set for 10 tomorrow night.