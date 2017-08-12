Arrest Warrants Issued For Wayne Residents

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 38 year old Wayne man and his 28 year old wife in connection to a residential burglary on several occasions at a rural farm place about ten miles southeast of Stanton.

Jacob Mahnke faces charges of burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody at this time with a scheduled court appearance for next month. Kayla Salmons faces charges of aiding in the consumption of a felony and aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm. They were arrested earlier this month following an investigation into the burglary by the Sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Wayne Police Department and the service of a search warrant by the Sheriff’s office at a rural Stanton residence two weeks ago, where seven stolen firearms and a stolen 4-wheeler were recovered. Several other stolen items have also been recovered at a Wayne residence.

Stanton County arrest warrants have also been issued for two Wayne residents, Benton “Benny” Giffrow, 26, and Sawyer Giffrow, 22, in connection to their alleged involvement in the burglary and being felons in possession of firearms.

Anyone with knowledge of the Giffrow’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stanton County Sheriff’s office or their local law enforcement agency. Additional charges and arrest are possible as the investigation continues into the loss of an estimated $20,000.00 in guns and other personal property taken during the burglary. The residence belonged to a longtime area resident who had recently died.