Applicant Briefings Scheduled For Communities with Damage from June 12-17 Declared Disaster

Applicant briefings for Nebraska communities have been scheduled by state and federal emergency management officials who are working to coordinate disaster assistance to local communities who incurred damage from severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds, June 12-17.

The major disaster declaration approved by President Donald Trump on Aug. 1 allows eligible state, tribal, local governments as well as certain private nonprofits in the following counties to apply for assistance: Banner, Box Butte, Butler, Cass, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Morrill, Polk, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

Applicant briefings throughout these counties have been scheduled for representatives from local governments to learn about how the public assistance program works, the types of cleanup and repair work that is eligible and the documentation needed to receive financial assistance.

This aid is provided under the FEMA Public Assistance Program, which helps defray certain storm-related costs incurred by governmental entities for things such as: debris removal from public areas; emergency protective measures taken by public safety entities such as police and fire departments, damage to public buildings, equipment, parks, roads, bridges and utilities. Requests for public assistance must be submitted to Nebraska Emergency Management Agency by Aug. 30 for consideration.

Applicant Briefing Schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 10, Fremont, 9 a.m., Fremont City Hall, 400 E. Military, Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, Plymouth, 1:30 p.m., Plymouth Fire Hall, 403 East Main St.

Thursday, Aug. 17, Omaha, 9 a.m., Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Drive

Wednesday, Aug. 23, Papillion, 9 a.m., Sarpy County Administration Building, board room, 1210 Golden Gate Dr.

Thursday, Aug. 24, David City, 9 a.m., Fire Station, 552 D St.

Thursday, Aug. 24,, Bayard, 10 a.m., Bayard Fire Hall, 544 Main St.