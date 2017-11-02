AP News Headlines

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The executive director of the Nebraska State Fair says he’ll be retiring at the end of the year. The fair board announced Wednesday that Joseph McDermott will serve as a board consultant next year. McDermott joined the fair staff as a computer programmer in the late 1980s and moved up the ranks, becoming executive director in 2009.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A second Lincoln police officer has resigned amid allegations related to a sexual assault investigation involving another officer. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says the second officer was placed on unpaid leave as a result of an internal investigation into the sexual assault allegation. Bliemeister says the second officer was put on leave on suspicion of violating the department’s code of ethics, and that he resigned earlier this week. He has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a small coffee shop drive-thru, injuring the driver and four employees in the shop. Police say it happened Tuesday morning at 129th and West Maple Road, when the SUV veered off Maple and over grass before plowing into Crane Coffee. Four employees inside were hurt, two of them seriously.

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a south-central Nebraska man accused of involvement in the theft of an old tractor. Court records say 24-year-old Austin Hyke is charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Hyke didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. The 1941 John Deere Model B has been returned to its owner.