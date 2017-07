Cabela’s says U.S. antitrust regulators have ended their investigation into Bass Pro Shops’ $4 billion deal to buy the Nebraska-based chain.

Cabela’s said Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission signed off on the deal earlier this week, but banking regulators still haven’t approved one part of the transaction.

Stifel Nicholas analyst Jim Duffy said gaining FTC approval makes it much more likely that the merger of the two outdoor gear selling rivals will be completed.