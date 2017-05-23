Another former tribal leader pleads guilty in casino theft

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Another former Winnebago Tribal Council member has pleaded guilty to his role in stealing from the tribe’s casino in Iowa.

Reports say 70-year-old Louis Houghton entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. His sentencing is set for Aug. 14.

Houghton is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinneVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Seventy-one-year-old Lawrence Payer pleaded guilty earlier this month to the same charge: theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands.

Prosecutors have recommended that Houghton also be sentenced to five years of probation and be ordered to repay any money he illegally obtained from the casino.