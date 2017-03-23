class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223967 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Another Attempt To Kill The Death Penalty In Nebraska

BY Associated Press | March 23, 2017
A Nebraska senator who fought for decades to abolish the  death penalty is trying again, arguing that the statewide vote to reinstate
capital punishment doesn’t make it right.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha presented his repeal bill Wednesday to a legislative committee. It’s unlikely to pass, but Chambers says a popular vote shouldn’t decide issues such as capital punishment.

Lawmakers abolished the death penalty in 2015, overriding Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto. Death penalty supporters responded with a ballot petition drive partially financed by Ricketts. Voters overturned the Legislature’s decision and restored the punishment in November.

Nebraska’s corrections department recently changed its lethal injection protocol after years of failed attempts to obtain the necessary drugs. Another bill would let the state hide the identity of its suppliers.

