Additional motorcycle rider course to be offered at Northeast

NORFOLK –Northeast Community College will offer an additional course option next month for those interested in learning the basics of motorcycle riding

Motorcycle Rider Course (TRAN 5105/17S & CRN #70034/70035) will be offered Friday– Sunday, May 19-21. Hours on Friday will be 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:50 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 7:50 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Classes will be held in Room 103 in the Northeast Community College Utility Line building, just east of the main campus on Benjamin Avenue.

The class includes five hours of classroom instruction and ten hours of riding instruction. It begins with the basics, such as turning, shifting, and braking. Then it moves on to more advance street riding strategies. Professionally trained instructors teach in the classroom and then coach riders in a controlled riding area.

Within 30 days of the completing the course, students are required to take the MSF Basic eCourse. Details regarding this course will be sent to students after they register for the Motorcycle Rider Course. There is no additional cost for the mandatory eCourse.

Cost of the course, with Michael Holcomb, Taylor Holcomb, Roger Nelson, Keith Neal and Jacob Korinek the instructors, is $250.

To pre-register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.