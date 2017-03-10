A Snowy Weekend Ahead In Northeastern Nebraksa

The National Weather Service now says parts of northeast Nebraska, including the West Point area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow overnight Friday with an additional couple of inches possible on Saturday.

Then Sunday night, a mix of rain and snow is possible in the afternoon spreading southeast and changing to all snow Sunday evening. One to two inches is possible in far eastern Nebraska along the Missouri River and southwest Iowa.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont- Page-Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison- Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler- Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline- Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

422 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2017

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA…WEST CENTRAL IOWA…EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA…NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. .DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT Snow will begin in northeast Nebraska this evening, then spread south across all of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa overnight. Moderate snow is likely after midnight, and will continue into Saturday morning. Snow accumulations by sunrise Saturday will likely be in the 1 to 2 inch range, with more to come Saturday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…SATURDAY THROUGH THURSDAY Light to moderate snow will continue through mid Saturday morning, then taper off from north to south during the late morning. Total snow accumulations are forecast in the 2 to 3 inch range over most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, but locally heavier amounts near 4 inches are possible. Light snow or flurries could linger into Saturday afternoon but no additional accumulation is expected past noon or so.

Another storm system will bring another chance for accumulating snow to the area Sunday night. A mix of rain or snow is possible Sunday afternoon in northeast Nebraska, with this area spreading southeast and changing to all snow Sunday evening. Most areas will see some snow Sunday night, but the best chance for accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be in far eastern Nebraska along the Missouri River and southwest Iowa. The track of this system is still in question, thus snow amounts could be greater if a westward shift to the track materializes.