4th graders from West Point, St Paul Lutheran, GACC and Beemer attended a birthday party in Alyssa Schuetze’s classroom Wednesday to celebrate Nebraska’s Sesquicentennial.

They played Nebraska bingo/trivia games, learned the state song, created a small ‘highlight’ booklet and ended with cake and ice cream.

Mayor Marlene Johnson told the children a semi filled with exhibits will be stopping in West Point in April as part of the state’s 150th anniversary.