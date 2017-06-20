3rd former tribal leader pleads guilty in casino theft

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243437 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 20, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A third former Winnebago Tribal Council member has pleaded guilty to his role in stealing from the tribe’s casino in Iowa.

Reports say Charles Aldrich entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Aldrich is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinneVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Lawrence Payer and Louis Houghton pleaded guilty last month to the same charge: theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands. They await sentencing.

