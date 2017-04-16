After a Sunday morning drive-around in Burt and Cuming county, scattered damage could be spotted from straight- line winds Saturday night.

Several trees were broken over in West Point. A large limb was on the roof of a home near Hwy 275 in West Point’s south end.

Various debris was seen occasionally along Highway 32 between West Point and Oakland.

Sunday morning at 11, there was still piles of hail along the curb of 275 on the north end of West Point. (picture above)

Some cars suffered hail damage in the area.