At 7:38 pm Saturday evening, West Point was hit by a hail storm, part of a thunderstorm system which impacted Stanton, Madison, Platte, Cuming, Dodge and Washington counties.

The hail was so loud, KTIC Station Manager Dwight Lane had a hard time being heard on the air over the clatter inside the radio station caused by the hail.

The storm moved out of West Point around 7:55 pm.

From West Point east, to four miles west of Oakland, grass was covered by about an inch of hail.

No word from local law enforcement as of 9:45pm as far as damage or injuries. But there’ll likely be a fair amount of hail damage and insurance adjusters will be busy.

Most of the hail was in varying diameters from up to 2-inch in diameter.