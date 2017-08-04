22 Confirmed Cases Of Salmonella In West Point

{West Point}- Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, along with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, is continuing to investigate an outbreak of salmonella in West Point. Gina Uhing, Health Director for Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reports that: “to date, there have been 22 confirmed cases and 6 probable cases.”

“All of the interviews that have been conducted with confirmed cases continue to show that dining at Red Door Coffee was a common factor,” Uhing said. “For that reason, a survey of restaurant patrons was initiated to help determine possible causes and sources of the illness.” Red Door Coffee owners and staff have been extremely cooperative and helpful throughout this process and all parties are focused on resolving this issue.

Anyone who ate at Red Door Coffee between July 14 – July 29 is asked to complete a brief survey that will help ELVPHD and DHHS in this process. The survey may be found at: https://han.ne.gov/survey/rdc or by visiting the ELVPHD website at www.elvphd.org.

Uhing stated that they will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend and will provide an update sometime on Monday.