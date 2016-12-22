State Patrol Open House In West Point

Dozens of people dropped off presents Wednesday night at the new Nebraska State Patrol office in West Point.

The State Patrol hosted an Open House and a “Toys for Tots” collection between 5 pm and 7 pm.

The toy drive was a huge success, due to the NSP and the Christmas-season generosity of West Point area residents and businesses.

Area troopers handed out gifts to younger visitors and spent time talking with everyone.

The Patrol also demonstrated what a 5 mph car crash impact felt like.

The Nebraska State Patrol office is at 311 Park Plaza near Shopko.