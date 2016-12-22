class="single single-post postid-203880 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
State Patrol Open House In West Point | KTIC Radio

State Patrol Open House In West Point

BY staff | December 22, 2016
Home News Regional News
State Patrol Open House In West Point

Dozens of people dropped off presents Wednesday night at the new Nebraska State Patrol office in West Point.

The State Patrol hosted an Open House and a “Toys for Tots” collection between 5 pm and 7 pm.

State Patrol 2

The toy drive was a huge success, due to the NSP and the Christmas-season generosity of West Point area residents and businesses.

Area troopers handed out gifts to younger visitors and spent time talking with everyone.

The Patrol also demonstrated what a 5 mph car crash impact felt like.

840 KTIC/10.9 the Bull Station Manager Dwight Lane
840 KTIC/10.9 the Bull Station Manager Dwight Lane

The Nebraska State Patrol office is at 311 Park Plaza near Shopko.

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: