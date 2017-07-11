2 plead not guilty in Bancroft bank robbery case

BANCROFT, Neb. (AP) _ Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a northeast Nebraska bank robbery.

Court records say Jeffrey Bonneau and Lenn Zuhlke entered the pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Both are charged with bank robbery. Bonneau also is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Both men live in Bancroft.

Authorities say Bonneau robbed the First Bank of Bancroft in Bancroft of more than $6,700 on April 20 and later crashed on an all-terrain vehicle as he tried to flee the area. Court documents don’t say what Zuhlke did to merit the charge.