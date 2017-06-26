2 men wounded in shooting at party in Washington County

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two young men have been shot at a party in eastern Nebraska. The shooting occurred in rural Washington County, south of Fort Calhoun.

Authorities say deputies were called to a Fort Calhoun residence around 2 a.m. Sunday, where one of the wounded men had been taken by a friend.

The wounded man was identified as 19-year-old Jordan Franklin, of Wahoo. He was taken to an Omaha hospital. The other wounded man was identified as 18-year-old Caleb Thompson-Scheleiger, also of Wahoo. He also was taken to an Omaha hospital.

Deputies say a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and use of a firearm.