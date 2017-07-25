2 men killed in separate Dodge County crashes

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been killed in separate Dodge County motor vehicle accidents.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Robert Belsky, of Dodge, died Saturday evening when his car ran off a county road and struck a power pole north of Dodge.

The office also says 34-year-old James Albert, of North Bend, died Sunday afternoon when the sport utility vehicle he was in collided with another vehicle on a county road northeast of North Bend.

Albert was a passenger in the SUV driven by 28-year-old David Mills, of Morse Bluff. Mills and the other driver, 26-year-old Christopher O’Connor, of North Bend, were flown to an Omaha hospital. Both crashes are being investigated.