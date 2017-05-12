class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235633 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 12, 2017
2 charged with manslaughter in Winnebago reservation homicide

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) _ Two people have been charged with killing a man on the Winnebago Reservation.

Court records say 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. was slain early on April 23 in Winnebago.

An autopsy shows that he’d been strangled but also suffered head trauma.

Nineteen-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe and 21-year-old Lawrencia Merrick are charged with manslaughter.

Court records say the two had told tribal police that they’d come upon Redhorn outside a building he was trying to break into and approached him when he wouldn’t stop.

Wolfe says a fight then broke out between him and Redhorn and that he put Redhorn in a headlock until he quit struggling.

Merrick says she struck Redhorn’s head.

Wolfe says they didn’t intend to kill Redborn.

