10 Auctioneers Move On To WLAC From West Point Qualifier

West Point Livestock hosted the final of three regional qualifying events for the 2017 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC) Monday. A total of 26 contestants competed for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the 2017 WLAC at Public Auction Yards in Billings, Montana. The reigning World Livestock Auctioneer Champion, Andy White, served as the event emcee.
Here are the results of Monday’s qualifying event…
Champion: Lander Nicodemus, Cheyenne, Wyo.;
Reserve Champion: Mike Godberson, Pawnee, Okla.;
Runner Up Champion: Dan Koupal, Dante, S.D.;
Top Rookie: Cody Lowderman, Macomb, Ill.;
Others that qualified for the finals in Billings include…
Neil Bouray, Superior, Neb.;
Albert Carroll, Downeyville, ON;
Lance Cochran, Medford, Okla.;
Brian Little, Wann, Okla.;
Blake McDaniel, Tallassee, Ala.;
and Jared Miller, Leon, Iowa
The qualifying event was a live sale where the contestants auctioned cattle to actual bidders in the seats. Contestants were judged on the clarity of their auction chant; vocal quality; and their ability to catch bids and conduct the sale. Judges are livestock market owners and managers from across the United States.