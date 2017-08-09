1 taken to hospital after South Sioux City apartment fire

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ One person has been taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at an apartment fire in northeastern Nebraska.

According to reports, the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sunset Lane Townhomes in South Sioux City.

Fire Chief Clint Merithew says the fire began in the kitchen area of one unit, then spread up into the attic and over to the next door apartment.

Merithew says one person in the unit where the fire started and three people in the second unit have been displaced.

Everyone in the second unit was able to escape safely.