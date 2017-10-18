DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 18, 2017

10-18-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 302 Beans – 887
Humphrey Corn – 305 Beans – 889
Monroe Corn – 305 Beans – 892
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 297 Beans – 889
Royal Hub Corn – 292 Beans – 889
Wakefield Corn – 292 Beans – 889
West Point Corn – 294 Beans – 885
Hinton, IA Corn – 302 Beans – 905
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 297 Beans – 890
Howells Corn – 297 Beans – 890
Leigh Corn – 297 Beans – 890
Richland Corn – 300 Beans – 890
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 299 Beans – 890
Columbus Corn – 306 Beans – 893
David City Beans – 888
Mead Corn – 299 Beans – 892
Schuyler Corn – 303 Beans – 893
Weston Corn – 292 Beans – 888
Yanka Corn – 299
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 309 Dec – 313
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 302 Beans – 890
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 298 Wheat – 458 Soybeans – 918
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 924 Dec – 935
Columbus Corn NC – 324 Dec – 334
Fremont Beans NC – 919 Dec – 930
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 303 Beans – 909 Wheat – 408
Wisner Corn – 298 Beans – 895
Newman Grove Corn – 302 Beans – 892
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 299 Dec – 307
Beans – NC – 889 Dec – 906
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 311
Bloomfield Corn – 301
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 298 Beans – 889
Osmond Corn – 298 Beans – 889
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 299 Dec – 314
Beans NC – 894 Dec – 930
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 308 Dec – 303
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 297 Beans – 887
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 329 Dec – 330
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 914 Dec – 925
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 295 Beans – 911
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 891
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 300 Beans – 879
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 303
AgRex
Enola Corn – 301 Beans – 885
Laurel Corn – 300 Beans – 883
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – 914
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 914 Dec – 932
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 309 Dec – 315
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 303 Beans – 897
Woodbine Corn – 303 Beans – 897
Missouri Valley Corn – 304 Beans – 897
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 301 Beans – 902
Whiting Corn – 301 Beans – 902
Hornick Corn – 301 Beans – 902
These Prices are subject to change without notice.