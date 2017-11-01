DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 1, 2017

11-01-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 301 Beans – 883
Humphrey Corn – 313 Beans – 885
Monroe Corn – 313 Beans – 891
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 302 Beans – 885
Royal Hub Corn – 296 Beans – 885
Wakefield Corn – 296 Beans – 885
West Point Corn – 298 Beans – 881
Hinton, IA Corn – 303 Beans – 900
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 300 Beans – 885
Howells Corn – 300 Beans – 885
Leigh Corn – 300 Beans – 885
Richland Corn – 303 Beans – 885
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 303 Beans – 886
Columbus Corn – 312 Beans – 889
David City Beans – 884
Mead Corn – 303 Beans – 888
Schuyler Corn – 308 Beans – 889
Weston Corn – 296 Beans – 883
Yanka Corn – 303
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – NC – 308 Dec – 314
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 308 Beans – 886
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 298 Wheat – 445 Soybeans – 915
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans NC – 921 Dec – 931
Columbus Corn NC – 324 Dec – 333
Fremont Beans NC – 916 Dec – 926
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 298 Beans – 901 Wheat – 395
Wisner Corn – 298 Beans – 886
Newman Grove Corn – 303 Beans – 889
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – NC – 300 Dec – 306
Beans – NC – 887 Dec – 897
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 310
Bloomfield Corn – 303
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 297 Beans – 885
Osmond Corn – 297 Beans – 885
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn NC – 301 Dec – 313
Beans NC – 891 Dec – 931
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn NC – 296 Dec – 303
Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 298 Beans – 884
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn NC – 317 Dec – 330
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans NC – 923 Dec – 916
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 298 Beans – 918
Albion Corn – 310 Beans – 893
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 294 Beans – 880
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 300
AgRex
Enola Corn – 303 Beans – 896
Laurel Corn – 301 Beans – 891
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans NC – NA
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans NC – 901 Dec – 928
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn NC – 299 Dec – 314
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 301 Beans – 891
Woodbine Corn – 301 Beans – 891
Missouri Valley Corn – 302 Beans – 891
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 301 Beans – 897
Whiting Corn – 301 Beans – 897
Hornick Corn – 301 Beans – 897
