DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 31, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 31, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 31, 2017
05-31-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     325       Beans – 825
Humphrey     Corn –    324    Beans – 828
Monroe      Corn –   324    Beans – 831
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    324    Beans – 831
Royal Hub     Corn –    320    Beans – 831
Wakefield      Corn –     321      Beans – 825
West Point    Corn –    321    Beans – 828
Hinton, IA      Corn –      327    Beans – 851

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     321     Beans –    828
Howells        Corn –     321    Beans – 828
Leigh        Corn –    321     Beans –    828
Richland    Corn –     324     Beans – 828

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    325     Beans –    833
Columbus      Corn –      338    Beans – 833
David City              Beans – 830
Mead         Corn –    325    Beans –    833
Schuyler    Corn –    324    Beans – 833
Weston        Corn –     320    Beans – 830
Yanka       Corn –     324

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      340    July – 337

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   327    Beans – 836

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      329      Wheat NC – 432

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    871        July – 866
Columbus        Corn –     351        July – 353
Fremont        Beans –    866        July – 861
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     334    Beans – 856    Wheat NC – 411
Wisner           Corn –     324    Beans – 826
Newman Grove        Corn –      326    Beans – 826

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 326          July – 327
Beans – 831       July – 831

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 330
Bloomfield    Corn – 328

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    824
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    824

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 336             July – 339
Beans – 860           July – 866

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 326           July – 326

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     July  – 350

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 864    July – 858

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 324    Beans – 852
Albion          Corn – 335     Beans – 848

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 325    Beans – 829

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 329

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 331    Beans – 813
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 815

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  856      Wheat NC – 422

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 871    July – 856

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 329     July – 332

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    326    Beans – 843
Woodbine      Corn –     326    Beans – 843
Missouri Valley    Corn –    327    Beans –    843

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 843
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    843
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    843

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

