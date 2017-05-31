DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 31, 2017

05-31-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 325 Beans – 825
Humphrey Corn – 324 Beans – 828
Monroe Corn – 324 Beans – 831
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 831
Royal Hub Corn – 320 Beans – 831
Wakefield Corn – 321 Beans – 825
West Point Corn – 321 Beans – 828
Hinton, IA Corn – 327 Beans – 851
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 321 Beans – 828
Howells Corn – 321 Beans – 828
Leigh Corn – 321 Beans – 828
Richland Corn – 324 Beans – 828
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 325 Beans – 833
Columbus Corn – 338 Beans – 833
David City Beans – 830
Mead Corn – 325 Beans – 833
Schuyler Corn – 324 Beans – 833
Weston Corn – 320 Beans – 830
Yanka Corn – 324
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 340 July – 337
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 327 Beans – 836
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 329 Wheat NC – 432
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 871 July – 866
Columbus Corn – 351 July – 353
Fremont Beans – 866 July – 861
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 334 Beans – 856 Wheat NC – 411
Wisner Corn – 324 Beans – 826
Newman Grove Corn – 326 Beans – 826
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 326 July – 327
Beans – 831 July – 831
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 330
Bloomfield Corn – 328
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 824
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 824
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 336 July – 339
Beans – 860 July – 866
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 326 July – 326
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 July – 350
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 864 July – 858
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 324 Beans – 852
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 848
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 325 Beans – 829
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 329
AgRex
Enola Corn – 331 Beans – 813
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 815
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 856 Wheat NC – 422
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 871 July – 856
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 329 July – 332
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 326 Beans – 843
Woodbine Corn – 326 Beans – 843
Missouri Valley Corn – 327 Beans – 843
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 843
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 843
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 843
