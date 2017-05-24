class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238201 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 24, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 24, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 24, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

05-24-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     324       Beans – 857
Humphrey     Corn –    323    Beans – 860
Monroe      Corn –   323    Beans – 863
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    323    Beans – 863
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 863
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 857
West Point    Corn –    320    Beans – 860
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 883

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     320     Beans –    860
Howells        Corn –     320    Beans – 860
Leigh        Corn –    320     Beans –    860
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 860

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    325     Beans –    864
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 864
David City              Beans – 861
Mead         Corn –    325    Beans –    864
Schuyler    Corn –    324    Beans – 864
Weston        Corn –     320    Beans – 861
Yanka       Corn –     324

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      338    July – 333

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   328    Beans – 863

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      328      Wheat NC – 434

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    898        July – 888
Columbus        Corn –     350        July – 351
Fremont        Beans –    893        July – 883
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     335    Beans – 888    Wheat NC – 412
Wisner           Corn –     323    Beans – 858
Newman Grove        Corn –      325    Beans – 858

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 326          July – 334
Beans – 860       July – 862

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 329
Bloomfield    Corn – 327

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    320    Beans –    856
Osmond      Corn –    320    Beans –    856

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 335             July – 338
Beans – 892           July – 898

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           July – 325

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 343     July  – 349

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 893    July – 888

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 876
Albion          Corn – 334     Beans – 878

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 321    Beans – 860

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 325

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 330    Beans – 845
Laurel          Corn – 325     Beans – 847

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  883      Wheat NC – 423

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 898    July – 888

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 331     July – 331

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    325    Beans – 870
Woodbine      Corn –     325    Beans – 870
Missouri Valley    Corn –    326    Beans –    870

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     324     Beans – 873
Whiting        Corn –     324    Beans –    873
Hornick        Corn –     324    Beans –    873

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: