DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 17, 2017

05-17-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 324 Beans – 880
Humphrey Corn – 323 Beans – 882
Monroe Corn – 323 Beans – 896
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 323 Beans – 886
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 886
Wakefield Corn – 320 Beans – 880
West Point Corn – 320 Beans – 882
Hinton, IA Corn – 326 Beans – 887
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 321 Beans – 883
Howells Corn – 321 Beans – 883
Leigh Corn – 321 Beans – 883
Richland Corn – 323 Beans – 883
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 325 Beans – 890
Columbus Corn – 337 Beans – 890
David City Beans – 887
Mead Corn – 325 Beans – 890
Schuyler Corn – 324 Beans – 890
Weston Corn – 320 Beans – 887
Yanka Corn – 324
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 341 July – 334
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 326 Beans – 891
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 328 Wheat NC – 421
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 926 July – 916
Columbus Corn – 352 July – 348
Fremont Beans – 921 July – 911
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 331 Beans – 915 Wheat NC – 396
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 885
Newman Grove Corn – 325 Beans – 885
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 324 July – 334
Beans – 886 July – 887
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 330
Bloomfield Corn – 328
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 884
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 884
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 332 July – 337
Beans – 918 July – 924
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 July – 324
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 349 July – 346
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 918 July – 907
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 323 Beans – 900
Albion Corn – 334 Beans – 902
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 318 Beans – 883
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 321
AgRex
Enola Corn – 331 Beans – 873
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 874
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 911 Wheat NC – 417
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 925 July – 915
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 332 July – 332
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 328 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 328 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 329 Beans – 898
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 324 Beans – 896
Whiting Corn – 324 Beans – 896
Hornick Corn – 324 Beans – 896
These Prices are subject to change without notice.