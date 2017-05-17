class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236575 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 17, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 17, 2017
05-17-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     324       Beans – 880
Humphrey     Corn –    323    Beans – 882
Monroe      Corn –   323    Beans – 896
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    323    Beans – 886
Royal Hub     Corn –    319    Beans – 886
Wakefield      Corn –     320      Beans – 880
West Point    Corn –    320    Beans – 882
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 887

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     321     Beans –    883
Howells        Corn –     321    Beans – 883
Leigh        Corn –    321     Beans –    883
Richland    Corn –     323     Beans – 883

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    325     Beans –    890
Columbus      Corn –      337    Beans – 890
David City              Beans – 887
Mead         Corn –    325    Beans –    890
Schuyler    Corn –    324    Beans – 890
Weston        Corn –     320    Beans – 887
Yanka       Corn –     324

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      341    July – 334

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   326    Beans – 891

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      328      Wheat NC – 421

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    926        July – 916
Columbus        Corn –     352        July – 348
Fremont        Beans –    921        July – 911
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     331    Beans – 915    Wheat NC – 396
Wisner           Corn –     321    Beans – 885
Newman Grove        Corn –      325    Beans – 885

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 324          July – 334
Beans – 886       July – 887

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 330
Bloomfield    Corn – 328

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    884
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    884

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 332             July – 337
Beans – 918           July – 924

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 325           July – 324

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 349     July  – 346

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 918    July – 907

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 323    Beans – 900
Albion          Corn – 334     Beans – 902

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 318    Beans – 883

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 321

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 331    Beans – 873
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 874

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  911      Wheat NC – 417

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 925    July – 915

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 332     July – 332

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    328    Beans – 898
Woodbine      Corn –     328    Beans – 898
Missouri Valley    Corn –    329    Beans –    898

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     324     Beans – 896
Whiting        Corn –     324    Beans –    896
Hornick        Corn –     324    Beans –    896

