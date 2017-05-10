DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 10, 2017

05-10-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 325 Beans – 874
Humphrey Corn – 325 Beans – 876
Monroe Corn – 325 Beans – 890
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 325 Beans – 880
Royal Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 882
Wakefield Corn – 322 Beans – 874
West Point Corn – 322 Beans – 876
Hinton, IA Corn – 328 Beans – 896
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 318 Beans – 871
Howells Corn – 318 Beans – 871
Leigh Corn – 318 Beans – 871
Richland Corn – 321 Beans – 871
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 327 Beans – 882
Columbus Corn – 338 Beans – 882
David City Beans – 879
Mead Corn – 327 Beans – 882
Schuyler Corn – 326 Beans – 882
Weston Corn – 322 Beans – 879
Yanka Corn – 326
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 342 July – 336
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 328 Beans – 885
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 326 Wheat – 435
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 920 July – 910
Columbus Corn – 354 July – 350
Fremont Beans – 915 July – 905
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 332 Beans – 900 Wheat – 399
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 875
Newman Grove Corn – 327 Beans – 874
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 326 July – 329
Beans – 876 July – 876
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 332
Bloomfield Corn – 325
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 320 Beans – 870
Osmond Corn – 320 Beans – 870
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 332 July – 337
Beans – 908 July – 915
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 328 July – 327
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 352 July – 348
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 907 July – 900
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 325 Beans – 893
Albion Corn – 336 Beans – 895
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 323 Beans – 869
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 321
AgRex
Enola Corn – 333 Beans – 867
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 869
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 905
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 915 July – 900
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 334 July – 334
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 329 Beans – 890
Woodbine Corn – 329 Beans – 890
Missouri Valley Corn – 330 Beans – 890
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 890
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 890
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 890
