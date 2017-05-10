class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235027 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 10, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 10, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | May 10, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

05-10-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     325       Beans – 874
Humphrey     Corn –    325    Beans – 876
Monroe      Corn –   325    Beans – 890
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    325    Beans – 880
Royal Hub     Corn –    321    Beans – 882
Wakefield      Corn –     322      Beans – 874
West Point    Corn –    322    Beans – 876
Hinton, IA      Corn –      328    Beans – 896

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     318     Beans –    871
Howells        Corn –     318    Beans – 871
Leigh        Corn –    318     Beans –    871
Richland    Corn –     321     Beans – 871

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    327     Beans –    882
Columbus      Corn –      338    Beans – 882
David City              Beans – 879
Mead         Corn –    327    Beans –    882
Schuyler    Corn –    326    Beans – 882
Weston        Corn –     322    Beans – 879
Yanka       Corn –     326

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      342    July – 336

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   328    Beans – 885

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      326      Wheat – 435

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    920        July – 910
Columbus        Corn –     354        July – 350
Fremont        Beans –    915        July – 905
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     332    Beans – 900    Wheat – 399
Wisner           Corn –     321    Beans – 875
Newman Grove        Corn –      327    Beans – 874

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 326          July – 329
Beans – 876       July – 876

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 332
Bloomfield    Corn – 325

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    320    Beans –    870
Osmond      Corn –    320    Beans –    870

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 332             July – 337
Beans – 908           July – 915

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 328           July – 327

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 352     July  – 348

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 907    July – 900

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 325    Beans – 893
Albion          Corn – 336     Beans – 895

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 323    Beans – 869

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 321

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 333    Beans – 867
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 869

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  905

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 915    July – 900

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 334     July – 334

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    329    Beans – 890
Woodbine      Corn –     329    Beans – 890
Missouri Valley    Corn –    330    Beans –    890

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 890
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    890
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    890

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: