DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 03, 2017

05-03-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 323 Beans – 874
Humphrey Corn – 321 Beans – 876
Monroe Corn – 321 Beans – 895
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 321 Beans – 879
Royal Hub Corn – 319 Beans – 884
Wakefield Corn – 318 Beans – 874
West Point Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Hinton, IA Corn – 324 Beans – 887
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Howells Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Leigh Corn – 318 Beans – 876
Richland Corn – 320 Beans – 876
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 323 Beans – 880
Columbus Corn – 335 Beans – 880
David City Beans – 877
Mead Corn – 323 Beans – 880
Schuyler Corn – 323 Beans – 880
Weston Corn – 319 Beans – 877
Yanka Corn – 323
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 334
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 325 Beans – 885
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 327 Wheat – 457
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 920 July – 915
Columbus Corn – 353 July – 351
Fremont Beans – 915 July – 910
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 331 Beans – 910 Wheat – 423
Wisner Corn – 321 Beans – 880
Newman Grove Corn – 331 Beans – 879
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 327 July – 330
Beans – 881 July – 881
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 333
Bloomfield Corn – 326
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 875
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 875
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 333 July – 338
Beans – 913 July – 920
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 325 July – 328
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 350 July – 349
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 912 July – 900
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 326 Beans – 898
Albion Corn – 335 Beans – 900
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 323 Beans – 877
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 325
AgRex
Enola Corn – 334 Beans – 872
Laurel Corn – 327 Beans – 874
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 910
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 920 July – 900
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 337 July – 333
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 330 Beans – 895
Woodbine Corn – 330 Beans – 895
Missouri Valley Corn – 331 Beans – 895
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 324 Beans – 887
Whiting Corn – 324 Beans – 887
Hornick Corn – 324 Beans – 887
These Prices are subject to change without notice.