DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 29, 2017

03-29-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 319 Beans – 864
Humphrey Corn – 306 Beans – 866
Monroe Corn – 306 Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 306 Beans – 869
Royal Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 869
Wakefield Corn – 303 Beans – 864
West Point Corn – 303 Beans – 866
Hinton, IA Corn – 313 Beans – 879
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 304 Beans – 867
Howells Corn – 304 Beans – 867
Leigh Corn – 304 Beans – 867
Richland Corn – 307 Beans – 867
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 312 Beans – 876
Columbus Corn – 327 Beans – 876
David City Beans – 873
Mead Corn – 312 Beans – 877
Schuyler Corn – 312 Beans – 876
Weston Corn – 308 Beans – 873
Yanka Corn – 312
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 337 July – 327
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 313 Beans – 870
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 315 Wheat – 403
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 909 May – 909
Columbus Corn – 334 July – 342
Fremont Beans – 901 May – 901
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 321 Beans – 896 Wheat – 403
Wisner Corn – 308 Beans – 868
Newman Grove Corn – 313 Beans – 865
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 311 July – 318
Beans – 869 July – 877
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 324
Bloomfield Corn – 312
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 309 Beans – 864
Osmond Corn – 309 Beans – 864
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 317 July – 329
Beans – 896 July – 913
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 308 July –
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 338 July – 341
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 901 July – 899
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 316 Beans – 894
Albion Corn – 331 Beans – 893
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 314 Beans – 866
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 307
AgRex
Enola Corn – 314 Beans – 871
Laurel Corn – 311 Beans – 860
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 307 Beans – 889
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 904 July – 899
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 329 July – 324
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 319 Beans – 882
Woodbine Corn – 319 Beans – 882
Missouri Valley Corn – 320 Beans – 882
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 312 Beans – 879
Whiting Corn – 312 Beans – 879
Hornick Corn – 312 Beans – 879
These Prices are subject to change without notice.