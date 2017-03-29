class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225390 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 29, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 29, 2017
03-29-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     319       Beans – 864
Humphrey     Corn –    306    Beans – 866
Monroe      Corn –   306    Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    306    Beans – 869
Royal Hub     Corn –    304    Beans – 869
Wakefield      Corn –     303      Beans – 864
West Point    Corn –    303    Beans – 866
Hinton, IA      Corn –      313    Beans – 879

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     304     Beans –    867
Howells        Corn –     304    Beans – 867
Leigh        Corn –    304     Beans –    867
Richland    Corn –     307     Beans – 867

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    312     Beans –    876
Columbus      Corn –      327    Beans – 876
David City              Beans – 873
Mead         Corn –    312    Beans –    877
Schuyler    Corn –    312    Beans – 876
Weston        Corn –     308    Beans – 873
Yanka       Corn –     312

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      337    July – 327

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   313    Beans – 870

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      315      Wheat – 403

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    909        May – 909
Columbus        Corn –     334        July – 342
Fremont        Beans –    901        May – 901
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     321    Beans – 896    Wheat – 403
Wisner           Corn –     308    Beans – 868
Newman Grove        Corn –      313    Beans – 865

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 311          July – 318
Beans – 869       July – 877

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 324
Bloomfield    Corn – 312

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    309    Beans –    864
Osmond      Corn –    309    Beans –    864

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 317             July – 329
Beans – 896           July – 913

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 308           July –

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 338     July  – 341

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 901    July – 899

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 316    Beans – 894
Albion          Corn – 331     Beans – 893

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 314     Beans – 866

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 307

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 314    Beans – 871
Laurel          Corn – 311     Beans – 860

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 307     Beans –  889

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 904    July – 899

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 329     July – 324

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    319    Beans – 882
Woodbine      Corn –     319    Beans – 882
Missouri Valley    Corn –    320    Beans –    882

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     312     Beans – 879
Whiting        Corn –     312    Beans –    879
Hornick        Corn –     312    Beans –    879

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

