DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 22, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 22, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 22, 2017
03-22-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     317       Beans – 892
Humphrey     Corn –    306    Beans – 894
Monroe      Corn –   306    Beans – 897
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    306    Beans – 897
Royal Hub     Corn –    304    Beans – 897
Wakefield      Corn –     303      Beans – 892
West Point    Corn –    303    Beans – 894
Hinton, IA      Corn –      313    Beans – 909

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     304     Beans –    895
Howells        Corn –     304    Beans – 895
Leigh        Corn –    304     Beans –    895
Richland    Corn –     306     Beans – 895

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    309     Beans –    900
Columbus      Corn –      319    Beans – 900
David City              Beans – 897
Mead         Corn –    309    Beans –    901
Schuyler    Corn –    309    Beans – 900
Weston        Corn –     305    Beans – 897
Yanka       Corn –     309

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      330    July – 328

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   312    Beans – 900

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      308      Wheat – 418

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    935        May – 935
Columbus        Corn –     341        July – 343
Fremont        Beans –    927        May – 927
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     318    Beans – 921    Wheat – 412
Wisner           Corn –     304    Beans – 896
Newman Grove        Corn –      309    Beans – 895

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 311          July – 319
Beans – 896       July – 903

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 324
Bloomfield    Corn – 312

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    309    Beans –    894
Osmond      Corn –    309    Beans –    894

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 316             July – 330
Beans – 924           July – 943

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 305           July – 312

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 340     July  – 342

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 929    July – 930

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 314    Beans – 924
Albion          Corn – 326     Beans – 921

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 311     Beans – 895

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 308

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 314    Beans – 902
Laurel          Corn – 311     Beans – 890

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 307     Beans –  920

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 934    July – 930

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     July – 325

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    316    Beans – 907
Woodbine      Corn –     316    Beans – 907
Missouri Valley    Corn –    317    Beans –    907

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     311     Beans – 908
Whiting        Corn –     311    Beans –    908
Hornick        Corn –     311    Beans –    908

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
