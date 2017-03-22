DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 22, 2017

03-22-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 317 Beans – 892
Humphrey Corn – 306 Beans – 894
Monroe Corn – 306 Beans – 897
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 306 Beans – 897
Royal Hub Corn – 304 Beans – 897
Wakefield Corn – 303 Beans – 892
West Point Corn – 303 Beans – 894
Hinton, IA Corn – 313 Beans – 909
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 304 Beans – 895
Howells Corn – 304 Beans – 895
Leigh Corn – 304 Beans – 895
Richland Corn – 306 Beans – 895
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 309 Beans – 900
Columbus Corn – 319 Beans – 900
David City Beans – 897
Mead Corn – 309 Beans – 901
Schuyler Corn – 309 Beans – 900
Weston Corn – 305 Beans – 897
Yanka Corn – 309
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 330 July – 328
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 312 Beans – 900
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 308 Wheat – 418
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 935 May – 935
Columbus Corn – 341 July – 343
Fremont Beans – 927 May – 927
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 318 Beans – 921 Wheat – 412
Wisner Corn – 304 Beans – 896
Newman Grove Corn – 309 Beans – 895
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 311 July – 319
Beans – 896 July – 903
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 324
Bloomfield Corn – 312
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 309 Beans – 894
Osmond Corn – 309 Beans – 894
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 316 July – 330
Beans – 924 July – 943
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 305 July – 312
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 340 July – 342
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 929 July – 930
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 314 Beans – 924
Albion Corn – 326 Beans – 921
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 311 Beans – 895
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 308
AgRex
Enola Corn – 314 Beans – 902
Laurel Corn – 311 Beans – 890
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 307 Beans – 920
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 934 July – 930
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 July – 325
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 316 Beans – 907
Woodbine Corn – 316 Beans – 907
Missouri Valley Corn – 317 Beans – 907
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 311 Beans – 908
Whiting Corn – 311 Beans – 908
Hornick Corn – 311 Beans – 908
These Prices are subject to change without notice.