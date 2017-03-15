class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222332 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 15, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | March 15, 2017
03-15-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     311       Beans – 891
Humphrey     Corn –    308    Beans – 893
Monroe      Corn –   308    Beans – 896
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    308    Beans – 896
Royal Hub     Corn –    306    Beans – 896
Wakefield      Corn –     305      Beans – 891
West Point    Corn –    305    Beans – 893
Hinton, IA      Corn –      318    Beans – 908

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     306     Beans –    893
Howells        Corn –     306    Beans – 893
Leigh        Corn –    306     Beans –    893
Richland    Corn –     307     Beans – 893

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    308     Beans –    898
Columbus      Corn –      319    Beans – 898
David City              Beans – 895
Mead         Corn –    308    Beans –    899
Schuyler    Corn –    308    Beans – 898
Weston        Corn –     304    Beans – 895
Yanka       Corn –     308

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      331    July – 334

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   311    Beans – 895

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      313      Wheat – 439

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    933        May – 933
Columbus        Corn –     334        July – 347
Fremont        Beans –    925        May – 925
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     311    Beans – 915    Wheat – 427
Wisner           Corn –     306    Beans – 894
Newman Grove        Corn –      314    Beans – 894

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 316          July – 323
Beans – 894       July – 901

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 321
Bloomfield    Corn – 312

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    311    Beans –    892
Osmond      Corn –    311    Beans –    892

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 317             July – 334
Beans – 922           July – 941

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 306           July – 317

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 338     July  – 347

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 928    July – 928

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 319    Beans – 923
Albion          Corn – 323     Beans – 916

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 310     Beans – 892

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 306

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 319    Beans – 900
Laurel          Corn – 316     Beans – 878

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – 312     Beans –  918

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 923    July – 928

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 326     July – 329

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    316    Beans – 905
Woodbine      Corn –     316    Beans – 905
Missouri Valley    Corn –    317    Beans –    905

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     312     Beans – 906
Whiting        Corn –     312    Beans –    906
Hornick        Corn –     312    Beans –    906

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

