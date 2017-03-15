DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY MARCH 15, 2017

03-15-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 311 Beans – 891
Humphrey Corn – 308 Beans – 893
Monroe Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 896
Royal Hub Corn – 306 Beans – 896
Wakefield Corn – 305 Beans – 891
West Point Corn – 305 Beans – 893
Hinton, IA Corn – 318 Beans – 908
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 306 Beans – 893
Howells Corn – 306 Beans – 893
Leigh Corn – 306 Beans – 893
Richland Corn – 307 Beans – 893
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 308 Beans – 898
Columbus Corn – 319 Beans – 898
David City Beans – 895
Mead Corn – 308 Beans – 899
Schuyler Corn – 308 Beans – 898
Weston Corn – 304 Beans – 895
Yanka Corn – 308
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 331 July – 334
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 311 Beans – 895
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 313 Wheat – 439
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 933 May – 933
Columbus Corn – 334 July – 347
Fremont Beans – 925 May – 925
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 311 Beans – 915 Wheat – 427
Wisner Corn – 306 Beans – 894
Newman Grove Corn – 314 Beans – 894
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 316 July – 323
Beans – 894 July – 901
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 321
Bloomfield Corn – 312
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 311 Beans – 892
Osmond Corn – 311 Beans – 892
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 317 July – 334
Beans – 922 July – 941
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 306 July – 317
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 338 July – 347
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 928 July – 928
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 319 Beans – 923
Albion Corn – 323 Beans – 916
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 310 Beans – 892
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 306
AgRex
Enola Corn – 319 Beans – 900
Laurel Corn – 316 Beans – 878
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – 312 Beans – 918
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 923 July – 928
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 326 July – 329
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 316 Beans – 905
Woodbine Corn – 316 Beans – 905
Missouri Valley Corn – 317 Beans – 905
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 312 Beans – 906
Whiting Corn – 312 Beans – 906
Hornick Corn – 312 Beans – 906
