DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 28, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 28, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 28, 2017
06-28-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     308       Beans – 828
Humphrey     Corn –    308    Beans – 835
Monroe      Corn –   308    Beans – 838
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    308    Beans – 838
Royal Hub     Corn –    305    Beans – 834
Wakefield      Corn –     306      Beans – 828
West Point    Corn –    305    Beans – 835
Hinton, IA      Corn –      311    Beans – 848

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     306     Beans –    835
Howells        Corn –     306    Beans – 835
Leigh        Corn –    306     Beans –    835
Richland    Corn –     309     Beans – 835

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    312     Beans –    838
Columbus      Corn –      328    Beans – 838
David City              Beans – 835
Mead         Corn –    312    Beans –    838
Schuyler    Corn –    311    Beans – 838
Weston        Corn –     307    Beans – 835
Yanka       Corn –     311

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      316    NC – 326

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   314    Beans – 841

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      307      Wheat NC – 500

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    876        NC – 867
Columbus        Corn –     331        NC – 351
Fremont        Beans –    871        NC – 862
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     312    Beans – 866    Wheat NC – 466
Wisner           Corn –     307    Beans – 834
Newman Grove        Corn –      310    Beans – 830

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 307          NC – 324
Beans – 839       NC – 826

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 314
Bloomfield    Corn – 305

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    307    Beans –    827
Osmond      Corn –    307    Beans –    827

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 321             NC – 326
Beans – 871           NC – 842

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 312           NC – 321

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 324     NC  – 348

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 876    NC – 851

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 313    Beans – 852
Albion          Corn – 321     Beans – 846

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 307    Beans – 841

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 308

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 321    Beans – 827
Laurel          Corn – 312     Beans – 813

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  854      Wheat NC – 452

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 876    NC – 856

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 316     NC – 331

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    309    Beans – 844
Woodbine      Corn –     309    Beans – 844
Missouri Valley    Corn –    310    Beans –    844

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     308     Beans – 846
Whiting        Corn –     308    Beans –    846
Hornick        Corn –     308    Beans –    846

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

