DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 28, 2017

06-28-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 308 Beans – 828
Humphrey Corn – 308 Beans – 835
Monroe Corn – 308 Beans – 838
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 308 Beans – 838
Royal Hub Corn – 305 Beans – 834
Wakefield Corn – 306 Beans – 828
West Point Corn – 305 Beans – 835
Hinton, IA Corn – 311 Beans – 848
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 306 Beans – 835
Howells Corn – 306 Beans – 835
Leigh Corn – 306 Beans – 835
Richland Corn – 309 Beans – 835
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 312 Beans – 838
Columbus Corn – 328 Beans – 838
David City Beans – 835
Mead Corn – 312 Beans – 838
Schuyler Corn – 311 Beans – 838
Weston Corn – 307 Beans – 835
Yanka Corn – 311
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 316 NC – 326
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 314 Beans – 841
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 307 Wheat NC – 500
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 876 NC – 867
Columbus Corn – 331 NC – 351
Fremont Beans – 871 NC – 862
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 312 Beans – 866 Wheat NC – 466
Wisner Corn – 307 Beans – 834
Newman Grove Corn – 310 Beans – 830
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 307 NC – 324
Beans – 839 NC – 826
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 314
Bloomfield Corn – 305
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 307 Beans – 827
Osmond Corn – 307 Beans – 827
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 321 NC – 326
Beans – 871 NC – 842
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 312 NC – 321
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 324 NC – 348
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 876 NC – 851
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 313 Beans – 852
Albion Corn – 321 Beans – 846
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 307 Beans – 841
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 308
AgRex
Enola Corn – 321 Beans – 827
Laurel Corn – 312 Beans – 813
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 854 Wheat NC – 452
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 876 NC – 856
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 316 NC – 331
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 309 Beans – 844
Woodbine Corn – 309 Beans – 844
Missouri Valley Corn – 310 Beans – 844
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 308 Beans – 846
Whiting Corn – 308 Beans – 846
Hornick Corn – 308 Beans – 846
These Prices are subject to change without notice.