class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242294 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, 2017

BY Tammie Harrington | June 14, 2017
Home News Local Area Cash Grain Bids

6-14-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn – 3.26           Beans – 8.42
Humphrey     Corn -3.26        Beans – 8.45
Monroe      Corn -3.26        Beans -8.48
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –        Beans –
Royal Hub     Corn -3.23        Beans -8.49
Wakefield      Corn -3.24             Beans -8.42
West Point    Corn -3.23        Beans – 8.45
Hinton, IA      Corn – 3.29         Beans – 8.61

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn -3.23         Beans –     8.46
Howells        Corn – 3.23         Beans – 8.46
Leigh        Corn -3.23         Beans –     8.46
Richland    Corn -3.24          Beans – 8.46

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn -3.26         Beans –    8.50
Columbus      Corn -3.43          Beans – 8.50
David City              Beans – 8.47
Mead         Corn -3.26         Beans –    8.50
Schuyler    Corn -3.25         Beans -8.50
Weston        Corn -3.21          Beans -8.47
Yanka       Corn – 3.25

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn – 3.36         NC – 3.62

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn -3.28        Beans – 8.57

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn – 3.27           Wheat -4.85

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –            NC –
Columbus        Corn –             NC –
Fremont        Beans –            NC –
Growmark, Fremont    Corn -3.33         Beans -8.81     Wheat -4.37
Wisner           Corn – 3.26        Beans -8.46
Newman Grove        Corn -3.31           Beans -8.44

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 3.23               NC – 3.48
Beans -8.47           NC – 8.47

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 3.34
Bloomfield    Corn -3.25

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn -3.24        Beans –    8.43
Osmond      Corn -3.24        Beans –    8.43

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 3.35             NC – 3.46
Beans – 8.84           NC 8.59

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 3.25     NC – 3.49

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn  – 3.44         NC  -3.67

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans -888.75     NC – 872.00

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn -3.32         Beans -8.69
Albion          Corn –  NC 3.55         Beans – NC8.60

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn –     3.21     Beans – 8.54

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 3.27

AgRex
Enola           Corn -3.33         Beans – 8.44
Laurel          Corn – 3.23         Beans – 8.29

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn –          Beans – 8.72

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans –     NC –

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn -3.27          NC – 3.56

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –        Beans –
Woodbine      Corn –         Beans –
Missouri Valley    Corn –        Beans –

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn – 3.27         Beans -8.62
Whiting        Corn – 3.27        Beans –    8.62
Hornick        Corn – 3.27        Beans –    8.62

These Prices are subject to change without notice.
More market information can be found at kticradio.com, and click on markets.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: