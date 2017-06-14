DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, 2017

6-14-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 3.26 Beans – 8.42
Humphrey Corn -3.26 Beans – 8.45
Monroe Corn -3.26 Beans -8.48
Oakland E. Hub Corn – Beans –
Royal Hub Corn -3.23 Beans -8.49
Wakefield Corn -3.24 Beans -8.42
West Point Corn -3.23 Beans – 8.45
Hinton, IA Corn – 3.29 Beans – 8.61
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn -3.23 Beans – 8.46
Howells Corn – 3.23 Beans – 8.46
Leigh Corn -3.23 Beans – 8.46
Richland Corn -3.24 Beans – 8.46
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn -3.26 Beans – 8.50
Columbus Corn -3.43 Beans – 8.50
David City Beans – 8.47
Mead Corn -3.26 Beans – 8.50
Schuyler Corn -3.25 Beans -8.50
Weston Corn -3.21 Beans -8.47
Yanka Corn – 3.25
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 3.36 NC – 3.62
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn -3.28 Beans – 8.57
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 3.27 Wheat -4.85
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – NC –
Columbus Corn – NC –
Fremont Beans – NC –
Growmark, Fremont Corn -3.33 Beans -8.81 Wheat -4.37
Wisner Corn – 3.26 Beans -8.46
Newman Grove Corn -3.31 Beans -8.44
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 3.23 NC – 3.48
Beans -8.47 NC – 8.47
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 3.34
Bloomfield Corn -3.25
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn -3.24 Beans – 8.43
Osmond Corn -3.24 Beans – 8.43
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 3.35 NC – 3.46
Beans – 8.84 NC 8.59
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 3.25 NC – 3.49
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 3.44 NC -3.67
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans -888.75 NC – 872.00
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn -3.32 Beans -8.69
Albion Corn – NC 3.55 Beans – NC8.60
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 3.21 Beans – 8.54
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 3.27
AgRex
Enola Corn -3.33 Beans – 8.44
Laurel Corn – 3.23 Beans – 8.29
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – Beans – 8.72
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – NC –
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn -3.27 NC – 3.56
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – Beans –
Woodbine Corn – Beans –
Missouri Valley Corn – Beans –
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 3.27 Beans -8.62
Whiting Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.62
Hornick Corn – 3.27 Beans – 8.62
These Prices are subject to change without notice.
