DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 07, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 07, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | June 7, 2017
06-07-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     336       Beans – 841
Humphrey     Corn –    335    Beans – 844
Monroe      Corn –   335    Beans – 847
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    335    Beans – 847
Royal Hub     Corn –    332    Beans – 848
Wakefield      Corn –     333      Beans – 841
West Point    Corn –    332    Beans – 844
Hinton, IA      Corn –      336    Beans – 860

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     333     Beans –    845
Howells        Corn –     333    Beans – 845
Leigh        Corn –    333     Beans –    845
Richland    Corn –     334     Beans – 845

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    334     Beans –    848
Columbus      Corn –      351    Beans – 848
David City              Beans – 845
Mead         Corn –    334    Beans –    848
Schuyler    Corn –    333    Beans – 848
Weston        Corn –     329    Beans – 845
Yanka       Corn –     333

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      347    NC – 354

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   337    Beans – 851

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      342      Wheat NC – 443

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    886        NC – 876
Columbus        Corn –     360        NC – 381
Fremont        Beans –    881        NC – 871
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     342    Beans – 875    Wheat NC – 426
Wisner           Corn –     336    Beans – 845
Newman Grove        Corn –      340    Beans – 843

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 337          NC – 351
Beans – 846       NC – 838

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 342
Bloomfield    Corn – 337

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    335    Beans –    842
Osmond      Corn –    335    Beans –    842

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 343             NC – 353
Beans – 879           NC – 856

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 335           NC – 347

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 353     NC  – 374

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 882    NC – 865

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 339    Beans – 866
Albion          Corn – 345     Beans – 862

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 335    Beans – 843

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 337

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 341    Beans – 836
Laurel          Corn – 338     Beans – 828

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  871      Wheat NC – 436

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 885    NC – 870

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 338     NC – 358

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    336    Beans – 858
Woodbine      Corn –     336    Beans – 858
Missouri Valley    Corn –    337    Beans –    858

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     333     Beans – 858
Whiting        Corn –     333    Beans –    858
Hornick        Corn –     333    Beans –    858

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

