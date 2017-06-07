DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JUNE 07, 2017

06-07-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 336 Beans – 841
Humphrey Corn – 335 Beans – 844
Monroe Corn – 335 Beans – 847
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 335 Beans – 847
Royal Hub Corn – 332 Beans – 848
Wakefield Corn – 333 Beans – 841
West Point Corn – 332 Beans – 844
Hinton, IA Corn – 336 Beans – 860
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 333 Beans – 845
Howells Corn – 333 Beans – 845
Leigh Corn – 333 Beans – 845
Richland Corn – 334 Beans – 845
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 334 Beans – 848
Columbus Corn – 351 Beans – 848
David City Beans – 845
Mead Corn – 334 Beans – 848
Schuyler Corn – 333 Beans – 848
Weston Corn – 329 Beans – 845
Yanka Corn – 333
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 347 NC – 354
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 337 Beans – 851
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 342 Wheat NC – 443
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 886 NC – 876
Columbus Corn – 360 NC – 381
Fremont Beans – 881 NC – 871
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 342 Beans – 875 Wheat NC – 426
Wisner Corn – 336 Beans – 845
Newman Grove Corn – 340 Beans – 843
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 337 NC – 351
Beans – 846 NC – 838
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 342
Bloomfield Corn – 337
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 335 Beans – 842
Osmond Corn – 335 Beans – 842
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 343 NC – 353
Beans – 879 NC – 856
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 335 NC – 347
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 353 NC – 374
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 882 NC – 865
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 339 Beans – 866
Albion Corn – 345 Beans – 862
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 335 Beans – 843
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 337
AgRex
Enola Corn – 341 Beans – 836
Laurel Corn – 338 Beans – 828
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 871 Wheat NC – 436
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 885 NC – 870
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 338 NC – 358
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 336 Beans – 858
Woodbine Corn – 336 Beans – 858
Missouri Valley Corn – 337 Beans – 858
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 333 Beans – 858
Whiting Corn – 333 Beans – 858
Hornick Corn – 333 Beans – 858
