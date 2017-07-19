DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 19, 2017

07-19-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 334 Beans – 917
Humphrey Corn – 327 Beans – 920
Monroe Corn – 327 Beans – 923
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 327 Beans – 920
Royal Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 917
Wakefield Corn – 325 Beans – 914
West Point Corn – 324 Beans – 914
Hinton, IA Corn – 328 Beans – 929
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 325 Beans – 918
Howells Corn – 325 Beans – 918
Leigh Corn – 325 Beans – 918
Richland Corn – 328 Beans – 918
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 330 Beans – 924
Columbus Corn – 347 Beans – 924
David City Beans – 921
Mead Corn – 333 Beans – 924
Schuyler Corn – 325 Beans – 924
Weston Corn – 325 Beans – 921
Yanka Corn – 329
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 336 NC – 345
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 332 Beans – 922
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 322 Wheat NC – 520
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 957 NC – 958
Columbus Corn – 349 NC – 371
Fremont Beans – 952 NC – 953
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 332 Beans – 946 Wheat NC – 510
Wisner Corn – 324 Beans – 915
Newman Grove Corn – 327 Beans – 914
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 327 NC – 346
Beans -920 NC – 918
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 333
Bloomfield Corn – 326
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 324 Beans – 914
Osmond Corn – 324 Beans – 914
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 338 NC – 346
Beans – 955 NC – 933
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 326 NC – 341
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 350 NC – 368
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 955 NC – 942
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 328 Beans – 939
Albion Corn – 344 Beans – 931
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 319 Beans – 925
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 323
AgRex
Enola Corn – 334 Beans – 908
Laurel Corn – 325 Beans – 919
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 950 Wheat NC – 489
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 954 NC – 947
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 333 NC – 351
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 327 Beans – 928
Woodbine Corn – 327 Beans – 928
Missouri Valley Corn – 328 Beans – 928
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 324 Beans – 928
Whiting Corn – 324 Beans – 928
Hornick Corn – 324 Beans – 928
