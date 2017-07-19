class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248834 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 19, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 19, 2017
07-19-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     334       Beans – 917
Humphrey     Corn –    327    Beans – 920
Monroe      Corn –   327    Beans – 923
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    327    Beans – 920
Royal Hub     Corn –    324    Beans – 917
Wakefield      Corn –     325      Beans – 914
West Point    Corn –    324    Beans – 914
Hinton, IA      Corn –      328    Beans – 929

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     325     Beans –    918
Howells        Corn –     325    Beans – 918
Leigh        Corn –    325    Beans –    918
Richland    Corn –     328     Beans – 918

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    330     Beans –    924
Columbus      Corn –      347    Beans – 924
David City              Beans – 921
Mead         Corn –    333    Beans –    924
Schuyler    Corn –    325    Beans – 924
Weston        Corn –     325    Beans – 921
Yanka       Corn –     329

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      336    NC – 345

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   332    Beans – 922

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      322      Wheat NC – 520

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    957        NC – 958
Columbus        Corn –     349        NC – 371
Fremont        Beans –    952        NC – 953
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     332    Beans – 946    Wheat NC – 510
Wisner           Corn –     324    Beans – 915
Newman Grove        Corn –      327    Beans – 914

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 327         NC – 346
Beans -920       NC – 918

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 333
Bloomfield    Corn – 326

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    324    Beans –    914
Osmond      Corn –    324    Beans –    914

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 338             NC – 346
Beans – 955           NC – 933

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 326           NC – 341

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 350     NC  – 368

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 955    NC – 942

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 328    Beans – 939
Albion          Corn – 344     Beans – 931

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 319    Beans – 925

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 323

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 334    Beans – 908
Laurel          Corn – 325     Beans – 919

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  950      Wheat NC – 489

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 954    NC – 947

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 333     NC – 351

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    327    Beans – 928
Woodbine      Corn –     327    Beans – 928
Missouri Valley    Corn –    328    Beans –    928

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     324     Beans – 928
Whiting        Corn –     324    Beans –    928
Hornick        Corn –     324    Beans –    928

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

