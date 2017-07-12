DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 12, 2017

07-12-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 333 Beans – 935
Humphrey Corn – 327 Beans – 938
Monroe Corn – 327 Beans – 941
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 327 Beans – 941
Royal Hub Corn – 324 Beans – 941
Wakefield Corn – 325 Beans – 935
West Point Corn – 324 Beans – 938
Hinton, IA Corn – 328 Beans – 950
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 325 Beans – 939
Howells Corn – 325 Beans – 939
Leigh Corn – 325 Beans – 939
Richland Corn – 327 Beans – 939
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 328 Beans – 943
Columbus Corn – 347 Beans – 943
David City Beans – 940
Mead Corn – 328 Beans – 943
Schuyler Corn – 327 Beans – 943
Weston Corn – 323 Beans – 940
Yanka Corn – 327
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 336 NC – 348
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 330 Beans – 943
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 325 Wheat NC – 564
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 978 NC – 973
Columbus Corn – 351 NC – 374
Fremont Beans – 979 NC – 974
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 330 Beans – 967 Wheat NC – 554
Wisner Corn – 327 Beans – 935
Newman Grove Corn – 332 Beans – 935
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 328 NC – 349
Beans -941 NC – 939
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 336
Bloomfield Corn – 329
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 327 Beans – 935
Osmond Corn – 327 Beans – 935
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 339 NC – 349
Beans – 973 NC – 954
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 329 NC – 344
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 351 NC – 370
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 976 NC – 964
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 333 Beans – 957
Albion Corn – 344 Beans – 950
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 327 Beans – 940
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 325
AgRex
Enola Corn – 337 Beans – 929
Laurel Corn – 328 Beans – 940
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 971 Wheat NC – 518
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 975 NC – 969
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 336 NC – 354
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 328 Beans – 949
Woodbine Corn – 328 Beans – 949
Missouri Valley Corn – 329 Beans – 947
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 325 Beans – 947
Whiting Corn – 325 Beans – 947
Hornick Corn – 325 Beans – 947
These Prices are subject to change without notice.