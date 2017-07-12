class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247397 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 12, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 12, 2017
07-12-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     333       Beans – 935
Humphrey     Corn –    327    Beans – 938
Monroe      Corn –   327    Beans – 941
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    327    Beans – 941
Royal Hub     Corn –    324    Beans – 941
Wakefield      Corn –     325      Beans – 935
West Point    Corn –    324    Beans – 938
Hinton, IA      Corn –      328    Beans – 950

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     325     Beans –    939
Howells        Corn –     325    Beans – 939
Leigh        Corn –    325    Beans –    939
Richland    Corn –     327     Beans – 939

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    328     Beans –    943
Columbus      Corn –      347    Beans – 943
David City              Beans – 940
Mead         Corn –    328    Beans –    943
Schuyler    Corn –    327    Beans – 943
Weston        Corn –     323    Beans – 940
Yanka       Corn –     327

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      336    NC – 348

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   330    Beans – 943

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      325      Wheat NC – 564

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    978        NC – 973
Columbus        Corn –     351        NC – 374
Fremont        Beans –    979        NC – 974
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     330    Beans – 967    Wheat NC – 554
Wisner           Corn –     327    Beans – 935
Newman Grove        Corn –      332    Beans – 935

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 328         NC – 349
Beans -941       NC – 939

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 336
Bloomfield    Corn – 329

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    327    Beans –    935
Osmond      Corn –    327    Beans –    935

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 339             NC – 349
Beans – 973           NC – 954

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 329           NC – 344

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 351     NC  – 370

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 976    NC – 964

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 333    Beans – 957
Albion          Corn – 344     Beans – 950

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 327    Beans – 940

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 325

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 337    Beans – 929
Laurel          Corn – 328     Beans – 940

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  971      Wheat NC – 518

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 975    NC – 969

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 336     NC – 354

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    328    Beans – 949
Woodbine      Corn –     328    Beans – 949
Missouri Valley    Corn –    329    Beans –    947

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     325     Beans – 947
Whiting        Corn –     325    Beans –    947
Hornick        Corn –     325    Beans –    947

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
