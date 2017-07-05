class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246103 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 05, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | July 5, 2017
07-05-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     337       Beans – 888
Humphrey     Corn –    333    Beans – 895
Monroe      Corn –   333    Beans – 898
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    333    Beans – 898
Royal Hub     Corn –    330    Beans – 894
Wakefield      Corn –     331      Beans – 888
West Point    Corn –    330    Beans – 895
Hinton, IA      Corn –      336    Beans – 908

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     331     Beans –    898
Howells        Corn –     331    Beans – 898
Leigh        Corn –    331     Beans –    898
Richland    Corn –     333     Beans – 898

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    334     Beans –    904
Columbus      Corn –      353    Beans – 904
David City              Beans – 901
Mead         Corn –    334    Beans –    904
Schuyler    Corn –    333    Beans – 904
Weston        Corn –     329    Beans – 901
Yanka       Corn –     333

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      344    NC – 353

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   336    Beans – 904

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      341      Wheat NC – 588

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    939        NC – 939
Columbus        Corn –     357        NC – 379
Fremont        Beans –    934        NC – 934
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     337    Beans – 928    Wheat NC – 579
Wisner           Corn –     334    Beans – 897
Newman Grove        Corn –      341    Beans – 896

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 338         NC – 354
Beans -902       NC – 899

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 344
Bloomfield    Corn – 335

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    334    Beans –    886
Osmond      Corn –    334    Beans –    886

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 345             NC – 354
Beans – 934           NC – 914

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 336           NC – 349

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 353     NC  – 375

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 938    NC – 924

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 340    Beans – 921
Albion          Corn – 345     Beans – 913

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 334    Beans – 903

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 334

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 345    Beans – 890
Laurel          Corn – 337     Beans – 901

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  932      Wheat NC – 542

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 933    NC – 929

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 342     NC – 359

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    332    Beans – 910
Woodbine      Corn –     332    Beans – 910
Missouri Valley    Corn –    333    Beans –    910

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     332     Beans – 908
Whiting        Corn –     332    Beans –    908
Hornick        Corn –     332    Beans –    908

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

