DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 05, 2017

07-05-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 337 Beans – 888
Humphrey Corn – 333 Beans – 895
Monroe Corn – 333 Beans – 898
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 333 Beans – 898
Royal Hub Corn – 330 Beans – 894
Wakefield Corn – 331 Beans – 888
West Point Corn – 330 Beans – 895
Hinton, IA Corn – 336 Beans – 908
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 331 Beans – 898
Howells Corn – 331 Beans – 898
Leigh Corn – 331 Beans – 898
Richland Corn – 333 Beans – 898
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 334 Beans – 904
Columbus Corn – 353 Beans – 904
David City Beans – 901
Mead Corn – 334 Beans – 904
Schuyler Corn – 333 Beans – 904
Weston Corn – 329 Beans – 901
Yanka Corn – 333
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 344 NC – 353
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 336 Beans – 904
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 341 Wheat NC – 588
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 939 NC – 939
Columbus Corn – 357 NC – 379
Fremont Beans – 934 NC – 934
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 337 Beans – 928 Wheat NC – 579
Wisner Corn – 334 Beans – 897
Newman Grove Corn – 341 Beans – 896
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 338 NC – 354
Beans -902 NC – 899
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 344
Bloomfield Corn – 335
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 334 Beans – 886
Osmond Corn – 334 Beans – 886
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 345 NC – 354
Beans – 934 NC – 914
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 336 NC – 349
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 353 NC – 375
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 938 NC – 924
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 340 Beans – 921
Albion Corn – 345 Beans – 913
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 334 Beans – 903
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 334
AgRex
Enola Corn – 345 Beans – 890
Laurel Corn – 337 Beans – 901
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 932 Wheat NC – 542
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 933 NC – 929
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 342 NC – 359
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 332 Beans – 910
Woodbine Corn – 332 Beans – 910
Missouri Valley Corn – 333 Beans – 910
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 332 Beans – 908
Whiting Corn – 332 Beans – 908
Hornick Corn – 332 Beans – 908
