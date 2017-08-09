DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY AUGUST 09, 2017

08-09-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 332 Beans – 878
Humphrey Corn – 325 Beans – 881
Monroe Corn – 325 Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 325 Beans – 881
Royal Hub Corn – 322 Beans – 881
Wakefield Corn – 323 Beans – 875
West Point Corn – 322 Beans – 875
Hinton, IA Corn – 326 Beans – 890
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 322 Beans – 878
Howells Corn – 322 Beans – 878
Leigh Corn – 322 Beans – 878
Richland Corn – 325 Beans – 878
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 325 Beans – 882
Columbus Corn – 343 Beans – 882
David City Beans – 879
Mead Corn – 324 Beans – 882
Schuyler Corn – 332 Beans – 882
Weston Corn – 321 Beans – 879
Yanka Corn – 324
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 329 NC – 337
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 327 Beans – 885
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 320 Wheat NC – 483
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 925 NC – 918
Columbus Corn – 345 NC – 361
Fremont Beans – 915 NC – 913
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 327 Beans – 910 Wheat NC – 473
Wisner Corn – 323 Beans – 881
Newman Grove Corn – 323 Beans – 893
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 325 NC – 335
Beans -873 NC – 878
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 334
Bloomfield Corn – 324
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 321 Beans – 881
Osmond Corn – 321 Beans – 881
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 332 NC – 336
Beans – 915 NC – 888
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 324 NC – 331
**NEW** Farmers Cooperative
Pilger Corn – 320 Beans – 881
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 344 NC – 361
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 896 NC – 903
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 332 Beans – 903
Albion Corn – 345 Beans – 896
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 324 Beans – 868
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 322
AgRex
Enola Corn – 326 Beans – 875
Laurel Corn – 326 Beans – 883
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 911
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 928 NC – 908
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 328 NC – 341
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 322 Beans – 898
Woodbine Corn – 322 Beans – 898
Missouri Valley Corn – 323 Beans – 898
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 322 Beans – 891
Whiting Corn – 322 Beans – 891
Hornick Corn – 322 Beans – 891
These Prices are subject to change without notice.