DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY AUGUST 09, 2017

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY AUGUST 09, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | August 9, 2017
08-09-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     332       Beans – 878
Humphrey     Corn –    325    Beans – 881
Monroe      Corn –   325    Beans – 884
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    325    Beans – 881
Royal Hub     Corn –    322    Beans – 881
Wakefield      Corn –     323      Beans – 875
West Point    Corn –    322    Beans – 875
Hinton, IA      Corn –      326    Beans – 890

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     322     Beans –    878
Howells        Corn –     322    Beans – 878
Leigh        Corn –    322     Beans –    878
Richland    Corn –     325     Beans – 878

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    325     Beans –    882
Columbus      Corn –      343    Beans – 882
David City              Beans – 879
Mead         Corn –    324    Beans –    882
Schuyler    Corn –    332    Beans – 882
Weston        Corn –     321    Beans – 879
Yanka       Corn –     324

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      329    NC – 337

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   327    Beans – 885

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      320      Wheat NC – 483

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    925        NC – 918
Columbus        Corn –     345        NC – 361
Fremont        Beans –    915        NC – 913
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     327    Beans – 910    Wheat NC – 473
Wisner           Corn –     323    Beans – 881
Newman Grove        Corn –      323    Beans – 893

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 325         NC – 335
Beans -873       NC – 878

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 334
Bloomfield    Corn – 324

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    321    Beans –    881
Osmond      Corn –    321    Beans –    881

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 332             NC – 336
Beans – 915           NC – 888

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 324           NC – 331

**NEW**  Farmers Cooperative
Pilger          Corn – 320      Beans – 881

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 344     NC  – 361

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 896    NC – 903

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 332    Beans – 903
Albion          Corn – 345     Beans – 896

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 324    Beans – 868

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 322

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 326    Beans – 875
Laurel          Corn – 326     Beans – 883

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  911

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 928    NC – 908

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 328     NC – 341

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    322    Beans – 898
Woodbine      Corn –     322    Beans – 898
Missouri Valley    Corn –    323    Beans –    898

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     322     Beans – 891
Whiting        Corn –     322    Beans –    891
Hornick        Corn –     322    Beans –    891

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
