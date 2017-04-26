DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 26, 2017

04-26-17
Central Valley Ag
Elgin Corn – 317 Beans – 848
Humphrey Corn – 312 Beans – 850
Monroe Corn – 312 Beans – 860
Oakland E. Hub Corn – 312 Beans – 855
Royal Hub Corn – 310 Beans – 855
Wakefield Corn – 309 Beans – 848
West Point Corn – 309 Beans – 850
Hinton, IA Corn – 315 Beans – 859
Cooperative Supply
Dodge Corn – 308 Beans – 851
Howells Corn – 308 Beans – 851
Leigh Corn – 308 Beans – 851
Richland Corn – 310 Beans – 851
Frontier Cooperative
Brainard Corn – 313 Beans – 862
Columbus Corn – 326 Beans – 862
David City Beans – 859
Mead Corn – 313 Beans – 863
Schuyler Corn – 313 Beans – 862
Weston Corn – 309 Beans – 859
Yanka Corn – 313
Central Plains Milling
Howells Corn – 332 July – 326
North Bend Grain
North Bend Corn – 315 Beans – 866
Scoular Grain
Fremont Corn – 316 Wheat – 402
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln Beans – 901 May – 901
Columbus Corn – 340 July – 343
Fremont Beans – 886 May – 886
Growmark, Fremont Corn – 322 Beans – 890 Wheat – 382
Wisner Corn – 314 Beans – 851
Newman Grove Corn – 317 Beans – 852
81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20 Corn – 315 July – 322
Beans – 854 July – 854
M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield Corn – 325
Bloomfield Corn – 313
Farmers Pride
Battle Creek Corn – 310 Beans – 850
Osmond Corn – 310 Beans – 850
Gavilon Grain
Fremont Corn – 323 July – 330
Beans – 885 July – 893
Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner Corn – 313 July – 317
Cargill Corn Milling
Blair Corn – 342 July – 338
Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City Beans – 880 July – 881
Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City Corn – 318 Beans – 875
Albion Corn – 329 Beans – 865
Pender Grain Elevator
Pender Corn – 312 Beans – 843
Beemer Grain
Beemer Corn – 317
AgRex
Enola Corn – 322 Beans – 854
Laurel Corn – 312 Beans – 838
Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont Corn – NB Beans – 871
Bunge West
Council Bluffs Beans – 895 July – 881
The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison Corn – 330 July – 325
Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin Corn – 321 Beans – 869
Woodbine Corn – 321 Beans – 869
Missouri Valley Corn – 322 Beans – 869
NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa Corn – 315 Beans – 862
Whiting Corn – 315 Beans – 862
Hornick Corn – 315 Beans – 862
These Prices are subject to change without notice.