DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 26, 2017 | KTIC Radio

DAILY CASH GRAIN BIDS FOR WEDNESDAY APRIL 26, 2017

BY Chad Moyer | April 26, 2017
04-26-17

Central Valley Ag
Elgin          Corn –     317       Beans – 848
Humphrey     Corn –    312    Beans – 850
Monroe      Corn –   312    Beans – 860
Oakland E. Hub    Corn –    312    Beans – 855
Royal Hub     Corn –    310    Beans – 855
Wakefield      Corn –     309      Beans – 848
West Point    Corn –    309    Beans – 850
Hinton, IA      Corn –      315    Beans – 859

Cooperative Supply
Dodge        Corn –     308     Beans –    851
Howells        Corn –     308    Beans – 851
Leigh        Corn –    308     Beans –    851
Richland    Corn –     310     Beans – 851

Frontier Cooperative
Brainard    Corn –    313     Beans –    862
Columbus      Corn –      326    Beans – 862
David City              Beans – 859
Mead         Corn –    313    Beans –    863
Schuyler    Corn –    313    Beans – 862
Weston        Corn –     309    Beans – 859
Yanka       Corn –     313

Central Plains Milling
Howells        Corn –      332    July – 326

North Bend Grain
North Bend    Corn –   315    Beans – 866

Scoular Grain
Fremont    Corn –      316      Wheat – 402

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)
Lincoln            Beans –    901        May – 901
Columbus        Corn –     340        July – 343
Fremont        Beans –    886        May – 886
Growmark, Fremont    Corn –     322    Beans – 890    Wheat – 382
Wisner           Corn –     314    Beans – 851
Newman Grove        Corn –      317    Beans – 852

81/20 LLC
Jct Hwy 81 & 20            Corn – 315          July – 322
Beans – 854       July – 854

M.G. Waldbaum Co.
Wakefield    Corn – 325
Bloomfield    Corn – 313

Farmers Pride
Battle Creek    Corn –    310    Beans –    850
Osmond      Corn –    310    Beans –    850

Gavilon Grain
Fremont            Corn – 323             July – 330
Beans – 885           July – 893

Wisner Farmers Elevator
Wisner        Corn – 313           July – 317

Cargill Corn Milling
Blair        Corn – 342     July  – 338

Cargill Soy Processing
Sioux City    Beans – 880    July – 881

Cargill Ag Horizons
S. Sioux City    Corn – 318    Beans – 875
Albion          Corn – 329     Beans – 865

Pender Grain Elevator
Pender        Corn – 312    Beans – 843

Beemer Grain
Beemer     Corn – 317

AgRex
Enola           Corn – 322    Beans – 854
Laurel          Corn – 312     Beans – 838

Interstate Commodities, Inc
Fremont      Corn – NB     Beans –  871

Bunge West
Council Bluffs    Beans – 895    July – 881

The Andersons Denison Ethanol
Denison     Corn – 330     July – 325

Heartland Cooperative
Mondamin    Corn –    321    Beans – 869
Woodbine      Corn –     321    Beans – 869
Missouri Valley    Corn –    322    Beans –    869

NEW Cooperative Inc.
Onawa        Corn –     315     Beans – 862
Whiting        Corn –     315    Beans –    862
Hornick        Corn –     315    Beans –    862

These Prices are subject to change without notice.

 

 

